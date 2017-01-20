Letter to the Editor: Why Donald Trump Could Be Just What America Needs Right Now

On the night of Nov. 8, 2016 many people went to bed disappointed.

Many people were upset, some were angry and others were simply in shock. Soon, a string of protests sprung up nationwide.

Despite the dissatisfaction and regret felt by many, let me tell you why Donald Trump may be just what America needs right now:

Imagine a leaky roof. Water begins to drip; very slowly at first, almost unnoticeable. A person places a bucket on the floor beneath and decides they’ll fix it later. However, overtime, the dripping becomes more frequent; drip, drip, drip.

One day, a rain storm hits. The leaky roof caves in and the bucket is no longer enough to protect the inside of the home from immense water damage.

Now that the roof is caved in and the house is flooded, the person decides to repair the roof.

Almost everyone in this election can agree on one thing: America isn’t great.

Did America lose its greatness on the night of Nov. 8, 2016?

No.

As humans, we tend to be apathetic until disaster hits. For example:

For decades, racist ideation has drip, drip, dripped all over our society, just like a leaky roof.

Until now, the American people have been satisfied with putting a bucket out, pretending that racism isn’t a problem.

However, on Nov. 8, 2016, our rain storm gave his acceptance speech, and the roof finally caved in. Disaster hit, and many people were called to action – for the first time ever.

Sometimes, it takes a roof caving in for people to care. My hope is that Mr. Trump is the perfect storm.

For all those who are in need of hope after this election, I leave this quote:

“As the saying goes, sometimes the things we can’t change, end up changing us.”