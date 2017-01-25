Editor’s Pick January 20th

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Mobile App

Natasha Nellis -Merged

This addictive puzzle app is free for both Android and Apple devices. Game play is simple, connect three of the same colored dice, which merge to form one dice of the next highest number, the highest being M, which when connected, explodes to clear nine spaces. The goal is to get the highest score possible and beat your friends. Along the way you collect coins, though I still haven’t figured out what you’re supposed to spend them on, however this in doesn’t really detract from the fun figuring out how to connect the dice and keep the game going.

Music Album

Colette-Janae Buck-“The Altar” by Banks

Moody, rhythmic, empowering and dark. These words describe the latest album release of Los Angeles based alternative R&B artist Banks. Reflecting the both romantic aspects of her life as well as her inner feelings toward herself, “The Altar” is an alternative music junkies next fix. Perfectly curated lyrics combine with smooth hip-pop and R&B melodies to produce an album, “The Altar,” chock full of songs to play when you’re just feeling a little darker than usual, with “Fuck with Myself,” “Judas” and “27 hours” being perhaps three of the best songs on the whole album.

TV series

Abbi Vance -“A Series of Unfortunate Events”

Dear reader, if you’re anything like me and you sat in your elementary classroom while your teacher read you “A Series of Unfortunate Events” books, then you’re going to want to watch this Netflix original series. If you were disappointed with the lack of similarity between the 2004 movie and books, do not fear, for the Netflix original series will rekindle your love for this series like the Baudelaire mansion in flames. And the best part about it, besides Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf, is that David Hadley (Lemony Snicket’s real name) not only reviewed this series, he had his hand in writing the teleplay for it as well. Season one is currently available on Netflix and contains eight episodes, covering books one through four, that range from 45 to an hour long each.