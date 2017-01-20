January 20, 2017Filed under Easterner asks, Opinion
Andy Philips, Senior "I'm going to say the library."
Tags: Easterner Asks, EWU sign, library, Selfie
The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Women’s Basketball Winning Games on Both theOffensive and Defensive Side of the Ball
January 20, 2017
Over the weekend, EWU women’s basketball went 2-0 in a pair of home games against Idaho State Unive... Read More »
Science Building is Failing to Keep Up with Student Growth
The EWU Science building has served its purpose for the past 50 years, but with the growing student po... Read More »
Easterner Asks: Where is the best selfie spot on campus
Between the Shelves
If you have a question about history, Cheney or both, then Charles Mutschler, Ph.D., might just be your man.
... Read More »
Easterner asks
Easterner Asks “Do you feel involved in student government? Have you seen any advertising or promotion for ASEWU?
Easterner Asks “How do you feel about the Starbucks Community Cup?”
Sports
News
Arts & Entertainment
Letter to the Editor
Letter to the Editor: Why Donald Trump Could Be Just What America Needs Right Now
Police Beat January 20th
EWU’s Beau Wooed by Cal
Sorority Recruitment Begins at EWU
MLK Unity Rally brought the community together
The Easterner
The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.
The Easterner • © 2017 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Leave a Comment
The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.