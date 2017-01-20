Women’s Basketball Winning Games on Both theOffensive and Defensive Side of the Ball





Filed under Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Over the weekend, EWU women’s basketball went 2-0 in a pair of home games against Idaho State University and Weber State University to improve to 4-1 in Big Sky Conference play.

In the pair of games, the team showed that they have the ability to excel on all sides of the ball.

In the first game against the Idaho State Bengals, EWU defeated ISU in a game full of solid defensive play. The Eagles held the Bengals to 41 points and a 29 percent shooting rate. EWU also forced the Bengals to commit 26 turnovers, outscoring ISU 24-8 on points off turnovers in one of the team’s best defensive performances of the year.

“From day one, you work on defensive principles because defense is going to win you games at times,” said head coach Wendy Schuller. “When the offense isn’t working, you have to be able to lean on your defense and that’s what we did tonight.”

The second game of the weekend against the Weber State Wildcats was drastically different compared to the defensive slugfest in the first game. EWU won 99-85, making 57 percent of their shots from the field.

“I thought offensively, especially in the second half,” said Schuller. “Ashli [Payne] and Delaney [Hodgins] were playing with a lot of confidence and stepping up doing big things.”

Hodgins and Payne each put up 26 points, which led to the team scoring at least 20 points in each quarter.

The weekend showed that this basketball team has the ability to beat teams with both their defense and offense when need be. If the Eagles can put those two things together as the season goes on, it will be a winning formula that could take them deep into the postseason.

EWU next travels to Northern Arizona to take on the 3-1 Lumberjacks on Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m.