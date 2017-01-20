Police Beat January 20th

Theft from Building

January 10

A male student left his cell phone in the downstairs bathroom of Sutton Hall around 8:50 a.m. When he returned at 9:15 p.m. the phone was gone. It is a Pixel, Phone by Google with a black Otterbox. There are currently no suspects.

Drug Violation

January 11

Just after midnight, a student male was arrested by officers when found with marijuana. CA’s in Pearce Hall called officers because they smelled marijuana coming from the fifth floor. When officers went to the dorm room, the suspects twin brother was the only resident there at and he claimed the marijuana was not his. The suspect returned to his room and was given a criminal citation and referred to Student’s Rights and Responsibilities.

Alcohol Offense

January 11

A fire alarm went off in a student’s room in Morrison Hall around 9:34 a.m. because of air fresheners. While officers were at the door they could see alcohol bottles. Officers found out whose room it was and made contact with the female student, who was underage. The female student was cited with a minor in possession and referred to Student’s Rights and Responsibilities.

Third Degree Assault and Alcohol Offense

January 12

Around 8 p.m. officers responded to a possible alcohol violation on the 10th floor of Pearce Hall. As they arrived on the scene, a female was trying to enter the elevator and was stopped for appearing intoxicated. The female had a 0.288 blood alcohol level and told officers which room was hers. Once officers received a signed consent form to perform a search they found alcohol in the dorm room. Once the officer started confiscating the alcohol the female started kicking the officer. She was booked into Spokane County Jail and referred to Student’s Rights and Responsibilities.

Drug Violation

January 13

Around 2:50 a.m., officers responded to a call from CA’s in Pearce Hall because of a smell of marijuana. When officers made contact, all residents in the room were found with marijuana and underage. Psilocybin mushrooms, a vaporizer and alcohol were also in possession. All four of the students were cited and referred to Student’s Rights and Responsibilities.

Malicious Mischief

January 13

A female resident noticed the latch on her mailbox in the Townhouse Apartments was not latched on Jan. 10. The last time she remembers checking her mail was on Jan. 8 and does not know if any mail was stolen. There are no current suspects.

Stalking

January 12

A female student reported a male student that had been stalking her since July 2016. She said it had been going on mostly on Facebook and she told the suspect to leave her alone, which he did not. Officers contacted the suspect and he admitted he had been writing to her. The suspect was placed under arrest.

Alcohol Offense

January 13

Around 11:23 p.m. an officer observed a male student stumbling down Washington St. The student was approached and refused a breathalyzer test. The student was underage and cited with a minor in possession by consumption.

Warrant Arrest

January 14

Officers responded to a report of an odor of marijuana coming from Dressler Hall on the 3rd floor. Officers made contact with the male student and when they ran the student’s records they discovered he had a warrant for his arrest involving a marijuana charge. He was placed under arrest and taken into custody.

Alcohol Offense, warrant arrest

January 14

Officers responded to Morrison Hall to a potential domestic violence occurrence. Officers made contact with the female and male student when the female reported the male pushed her while intoxicated. The male was placed under arrest for 4th degree assault and transported to Spokane County Jail.

Alcohol Offense

January 15

Around 9:22 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 4th floor of Morrison Hall because of a reported odor of marijuana. Officers made contact with the two female students and discovered marijuana, a smoking device and alcohol. The students were cited and referred to Student’s Rights and Responsibilities.

Warrant Arrest

January 16

An officer was informed that a male student had a warrant out for their arrest that lived in Pearce Hall. Once the warrant was confirmed the officers made contact and took the student into custody.

Drug Violation

January 16

An officer was doing a safety check around 8:15 p.m. when a CA from Pearce Hall contacted him about an odor of marijuana coming from the 3rd floor. The officer made contact with the residents and found one female student was responsible, since the marijuana was only in her possession. She was cited and referred to Student’s Rights and Responsibilities.

Suspicious Circumstance

January 16

There was a possible drug violation in Streeter Hall, when CA’s called officers because of the odor of marijuana coming from the 2nd floor. When officers made contact the three students claimed they were smoking marijuana the day before and the smell stayed on their clothing. No arrests were made.