Beau Baldwin leaving EWU for offensive coordinator position at Cal

After nine seasons at the helm, Beau Baldwin is leaving EWU for the offensive coordinator position at Cal.





In a press conference this afternoon, EWU football head coach Beau Baldwin announced that he has accepted the offensive coordinator job at the University of California, Berkeley.

The position has been vacant since Jan. 8, when Cal fired former head coach Sonny Dykes and his staff. On Jan. 14, Cal and University of Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox agreed to a contract to make him the school’s head coach.

“Given this situation, it was right,” said Baldwin on his decision to accept the job. “I’m not going to get into detail, but there have been other opportunities in the last four or five years, and the reason they weren’t right is because this place [EWU] is so special and the people are so special.”

Baldwin cited Cal’s academics, a chance to move on to a Pac-12 school and his respect for Wilcox as reasons why he felt this was the right situation to move on from EWU.

The news comes just a month after EWU athletic director Bill Chaves announced that Baldwin and the school were negotiating a new five-year contract that was set to expire after the 2021 season. The Spokesman-Review reported that Baldwin was set to make $240,000 next season, not including incentives. For reference, former Cal offensive coordinator Jake Spavital’s salary was $385,000 in the 2016 season, according to USA Today.

Baldwin was also a finalist for the head coaching position at the University of Nevada in December, the job ultimately going to Jay Norvell of Arizona State University. In 2014, Baldwin was a potential candidate for the head coaching position at Oregon State University, according to a report from The Oregonian. The position was ultimately filled by University of Wisconsin head coach Gary Andersen.

Baldwin, the Central Washington University alumnus, has been the head coach of the Eagles since 2008. In his nine seasons at EWU, Baldwin compiled an 85-32 record, including a 50-14 mark in Big Sky Conference (BSC) play. Baldwin’s Eagle teams won five BSC championships and advanced to the FCS playoffs six times, including a national championship in the 2010 season.

Chaves announced in the press conference that offensive line coach Aaron Best and defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding will be co-interim coaches while he searches for EWU’s next head coach.

“The hope is to do a very expedited search,” said Chaves. “We can’t thank Coach Baldwin enough. What he’s been able to do over the course of nine years … and where he’s taken this program, a very successful program, he’s taken it to new heights.”