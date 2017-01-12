Editors picks issue 9
January 12, 2017
Filed under Opinion
Video Game
Rosie Perry – Don’t Starve Together
“Don’t Starve Together” is an online multiplayer or local split screen gaming experience. The game drops you in a world full of different environmental biomes with dark creatures waiting to kill you and you only have one job, survive. If you are looking for a game that you can lose hours of your life in then this is the game for you. The game is best played with a friend, so boot up that online mode or invite someone over and get ready for hours of enjoyment while you fight to stay alive through all four seasons and the monsters that come with them. The game is available for PC and console for a mere $15!
Podcast
Brad Brown – The Joe Rogan Experience
With nearly 900 podcasts to date, “The Joe Rogan Experience” introduces listeners to a bevy of interesting guests from all walks of life. From professional MMA fighters to comedians, astrophysicists, authors, activists and journalists, the long form, in depth conversations offered by the podcast are a great way to learn about a wide range of topics. For the listener who is looking for something insightful or just wants a good laugh, JRE has an episode for everyone.
Anime
Jordan Perry – Gundam: Iron Blooded Orphans
Gundam boasts a long history of children murdering each other with giant robots and this latest entry is no exception. The main antagonists, a mercenary group of child soldiers, gives a more authentic and serious tone than the usual anime standby of high school students messing around. This is especially highlighted by the interactions of the main characters Mikazuki and Orga, one mentally scarred by his forced profession and the other attempting to keep their rag-tag group from collapsing. Iron Blooded Orphans is a great entry in the series and I highly recommend it if you are looking for a psychological thriller or a Giant Mecha anime.
