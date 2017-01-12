Events Jan. 12-18



Filed under Calendar

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

INB Performing Arts Center

Pippin

When: January 12 – 15

Time: Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Where: INB Performing Arts Center

Cost: $32.50 – $72.50 (depending on seating)

About: Pippin is a Tony award winning broadway musical. “Full of extraordinary acrobatics, wondrous magical feats and soaring songs from the composer of Wicked, Pippin will lift you up and leave you smiling,” according to the INB Performing Arts Center website.

Spokane Arena

Wrangler Roughstock Rodeo

When: January 13 – 14

Time: 8 p.m.

Where: Spokane Arena

Cost: $10 – $75 (depending on seating)

About: Watch professional bull riders from across the country. This year, events will include bareback riding, saddle bronc riding and bull riding. VIP tickets, which are on sale for $75, will include a backstage tour, a meet-and-greet and VIP merchandise.

Visit Spokane

Best of Broadway Costume Display

When: Recurring weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday until February 19

Time: Tuesday – Sunday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: 2316 W 1st Ave

Spokane, WA

Cost: $5 for students and $10 for adults

About: See costumes on display from some of Broadway’s most popular musical tours. The exhibit includes costumes from The Phantom of the Opera, Wizard of Oz, Kinky Boots, Cats, The Lion King and Annie.

Harold Balazs Opening Reception

When: January 13

Time: 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: 415 E Sherman Ave

Coeur d’Alene, ID

Cost: Free

About: Come see the work of 88 year old artist Harold Balazs, whose art has been displayed around the nation since the 1950’s. This years’ show will include over 100 pieces representing every decade of Harold’s work. Enamels, paintings, drawings, mixed media pieces and more.

Visit Spokane

Spread Opening Reception

When: January 13

Time: 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: 25 W Main St, Ste 110

Spokane, WA

Cost: Free

About: Enjoy an art exhibit inspired by classical dinner place settings reimagined with unexpected materials and designs while meeting members and invited artists. This exhibit will remain on display from Jan. 13 – 28.

SAIL

MLK Day of Service

When: January 16

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m

Where: The Unity Rally begins in the INB Performing Arts Center ballroom. Check-in after the rally is at the INB Performing Arts Center Lobby.

Cost: Free

About: There will be no school on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Day. Instead, you are invited to participate in the MLK Day of Service, a project in which participants will be doing community service across Spokane. The event starts with a Unity Rally in Downtown Spokane, followed by lunch and three hours of community service. Eagle ID cards are required for check-in.