Events Jan. 12-18
January 12, 2017
Filed under Calendar
INB Performing Arts Center
Pippin
When: January 12 – 15
Time: Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Where: INB Performing Arts Center
Cost: $32.50 – $72.50 (depending on seating)
About: Pippin is a Tony award winning broadway musical. “Full of extraordinary acrobatics, wondrous magical feats and soaring songs from the composer of Wicked, Pippin will lift you up and leave you smiling,” according to the INB Performing Arts Center website.
Spokane Arena
Wrangler Roughstock Rodeo
When: January 13 – 14
Time: 8 p.m.
Where: Spokane Arena
Cost: $10 – $75 (depending on seating)
About: Watch professional bull riders from across the country. This year, events will include bareback riding, saddle bronc riding and bull riding. VIP tickets, which are on sale for $75, will include a backstage tour, a meet-and-greet and VIP merchandise.
Visit Spokane
Best of Broadway Costume Display
When: Recurring weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday until February 19
Time: Tuesday – Sunday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Where: 2316 W 1st Ave
Spokane, WA
Cost: $5 for students and $10 for adults
About: See costumes on display from some of Broadway’s most popular musical tours. The exhibit includes costumes from The Phantom of the Opera, Wizard of Oz, Kinky Boots, Cats, The Lion King and Annie.
Harold Balazs Opening Reception
When: January 13
Time: 5 – 8 p.m.
Where: 415 E Sherman Ave
Coeur d’Alene, ID
Cost: Free
About: Come see the work of 88 year old artist Harold Balazs, whose art has been displayed around the nation since the 1950’s. This years’ show will include over 100 pieces representing every decade of Harold’s work. Enamels, paintings, drawings, mixed media pieces and more.
Visit Spokane
Spread Opening Reception
When: January 13
Time: 5 – 8 p.m.
Where: 25 W Main St, Ste 110
Spokane, WA
Cost: Free
About: Enjoy an art exhibit inspired by classical dinner place settings reimagined with unexpected materials and designs while meeting members and invited artists. This exhibit will remain on display from Jan. 13 – 28.
SAIL
MLK Day of Service
When: January 16
Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m
Where: The Unity Rally begins in the INB Performing Arts Center ballroom. Check-in after the rally is at the INB Performing Arts Center Lobby.
Cost: Free
About: There will be no school on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Day. Instead, you are invited to participate in the MLK Day of Service, a project in which participants will be doing community service across Spokane. The event starts with a Unity Rally in Downtown Spokane, followed by lunch and three hours of community service. Eagle ID cards are required for check-in.
