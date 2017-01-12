Winter at EWU — A photo gallery
January 12, 2017
Filed under Multimedia
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Through it may be bitter and cold in temperature, walking around campus while the sun shines and glistens off the piles of crisp, white snow, creates a peaceful and serene atmosphere in which students can appreciate the marveling beauty of the inland northwest.
Leave a Comment
The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.