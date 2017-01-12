Easterner Asks “Do you feel involved in student government? Have you seen any advertising or promotion for ASEWU?
January 12, 2017
Filed under Easterner asks, Opinion
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Shawn Peterson, Senior: "To an extent, yes. I occasionally get asked to participate, but I rarely see advertising for ASEWU."
Brandon Chon, Junior: "No, it doesn't feel major [to me] and I'm busy."
Cassady Reeves, Sophomore: "Yes, I do. I have a soroity sister in ASEWU, so we always know what's going on."
Juliana Caballero, Freshman: "No, I think there needs to be more awareness if [they] want students to get involved."
Albert Havili, Junior: "I didn't even know we had it."
Junior Valencia, Senior: "I know of friends that are in [ASEWU] but I haven't seen advertising at all."
Photos by Brad Brown for The Easterner.
Leave a Comment
The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.