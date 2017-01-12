The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

"Rise and Shine" by Abbi Vance

Featured photo for issue 9 volume 100

By Jordan Perry, Web and Social Media Director
January 12, 2017
Abbi Vance
"Rise and Shine"

Submit your own photos for a chance to be featured in The Easterner in print and online.

 

 

 

