Einstein Bagels comes to EWU





Filed under News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Einstein Bros. Bagels is officially open and ready to serve the EWU campus, offering approximately 28 breakfast bagel and deli sandwiches options and all the fixings to curb your coffee craving.

Five bagel and sandwich menu items are verified as vegetarian, including the classic cheddar cheese bagel, the signature spinach, mushroom and swiss Bagel, the signature asparagus and mushroom egg white bagel, the signature hummus veg out sandwich and the cheese pizza bagel, according to the Einstein Bros.’ menu.

Options containing peanuts and other tree nuts are also offered in Einstein Bros. To check the contents of each food item, menus are available at the front counter that indicate which items are vegetarian and which items contain peanuts or other tree nuts.

Items such as salads, wrapped corn dogs, prepackaged sandwiches and fruit cups and house lemonade are also available as grab and go items for students who need a quick fix and cannot wait for their food to be made.

For those who like to pre order their food, Tapingo is not yet up and running for Einstein Bros., said Matt Loui, EWU food services manager.

“We have made the choice to hold off on Tapingo as it would just add another line while we work on getting our skills down,” Loui said.

Tapingo is expected to be added as an Einstein Bros. ordering method around February 2017. Einstein Bros. campus catering will also become an option around March 2017.

Griselda Sanchez, EWU senior and Einstein Bros. employee, said the bacon, avocado and turkey bagel is a personal lunch favorite, while the turkey-sausage and cheddar classic egg sandwich is Sanchez’s breakfast recommendation.

Operating hours for the upcoming winter quarter are run from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and 7 a.m.- 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Einstein’s will be closed on Sundays.