EWU head football coach Beau Baldwin negotiates new five-year contract

Melanie Flint





Filed under Carousel, Football, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Eastern Washington University announced on Dec. 9 that the school and head football coach Beau Baldwin were in the process of finalizing a new five-year contract that will keep the offensive guru in Cheney through the 2021 season.

Baldwin’s current contract was originally set to expire at the end of the 2019 season but will be replaced by this new agreement. The nine-year head coach of the Eagles was a finalist for the head coaching job at the University of Nevada earlier this week, with the job ultimately going to Jay Norvell of Arizona State University.

“There is no doubt that coach Baldwin is one of the very best coaches ever in the Big Sky Conference, and we are excited to be working out details with him,” said EWU Athletic Director Bill Chaves. “Dr. [Mary] Cullinan’s support through this process has been tremendous and I cannot thank her enough for her leadership.”

Baldwin, the Central Washington University alumnus, has been the head coach of the Eagles since 2008, filling the vacancy that Paul Wulff left when he accepted the head coaching job at Washington State University. In his nine seasons at EWU, Baldwin has compiled an 84-31 record, including a 50-14 mark in Big Sky Conference (BSC) play. Baldwin-led Eagle teams won five BSC championships and advanced to the FCS playoffs six times, including a national championship in the 2010 season.

“I appreciate the continuous support from Dr. Cullinan and our athletic administration toward the support of our program,” said Baldwin. “We look forward to even greater things in the future.”

The news comes in the midst of EWU’s run in the 2016 FCS playoffs, with the Eagles playing the University of Richmond Spiders in the quarterfinals on Dec. 10 at 1:05 p.m. The Eagles are 11-1 this season and won the BSC after missing out on the playoffs altogether a season ago.

Details of the contract have not yet been released by EWU.