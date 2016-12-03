EWU scores 31 unanswered points, advance to quarterfinals of FCS playoffs

A slow start to the game momentarily threatened EWU’s national championship hopes, but the Eagles took control and reeled off 31 unanswered points to easily dispatch the Central Arkansas Bears 31-14 in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

Trailing 14-0 after the Bears scored on back-to-back possessions in the second quarter, EWU rebounded quickly, scoring 21 points in the final five minutes of the opening half to take a 21-14 lead into halftime. Like they have done often this season, the Eagles pulled away from their opponent in the second half, outscoring Central Arkansas 10-0 after halftime.

“When you’re down 14-0 in a playoff game and you find a way to work your way back and win 31-14, that’s not an easy thing to do,” said head coach Beau Baldwin. “Offensively we found a way to erupt a little bit in the second quarter and then also finished on that last drive.”

Sophomore Quarterback Gage Gubrud’s breakout season continued as he finished 47-64 passing, throwing for 449 yards and two touchdowns. The 47 completions are the most in school history. Gubrud accumulated 68 rushing yards on 15 carries, adding another touchdown with his legs.

“They were giving us underneath stuff and they’re tough to run the ball against,” said Gubrud. “We just took what they gave us.”

Senior wide receiver Kendrick Bourne led the Eagles in receiving, catching 13 passes for 126 yards.

Senior wide receiver Cooper Kupp’s historic collegiate career will continue for at least one more game as Kupp recorded 10 catches on 10 targets for 95 yards and two touchdowns, giving him 70 receiving touchdowns in his career. Kupp exited the game in the third quarter after apparently re-aggravating a left shoulder injury that forced him to exit the Eagles’ previous game against the Portland State Vikings.

The EWU defense turned in another inspiring effort, shutting out the Bears offense in the first, third and fourth quarters. Central Arkansas’ offense recorded just 244 total yards as the Eagles recorded two turnovers and three sacks. They held the Bears to just 5-14 on third down conversions.

“The coaches told us what we needed to do and each guy did his job. If you do that, they can’t run the ball,” sophomore linebacker Ketner Kupp said.

The turning point in the game was in the second quarter, with EWU kicking off down 14-7 after Gubrud connected with Kupp for the Eagles’ first touchdown of the game. Redshirt freshman Sam Inos forced a fumble for the Eagles on the kickoff, giving EWU prime field position at the Bears’ 22-yard line. EWU found the end zone three plays later, with Gubrud running the ball in from the one-yard line, tying the game at 14. It was all Eagles after that.

“When there’s only eight teams left in the country, you know your guys have grinded and done a great job through the year to earn this,” Baldwin said.

The Eagles advance to the quarterfinals where they will play either the North Dakota Fighting Hawks or the Richmond Spiders. The game will be played at Roos Field on December 10 with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m.