Police Beat December 1st

Gerald Maib

Vehicle Violation

November 11

At a traffic stop on 900 Elm St., a non student was pulled over by an officer. The driver was found to have had an Arkansas license that was expired. The male was cited and released.

Drug Violation

November 18

Officers received a call during safety checks in Streeter Hall at 10:43 p.m. of a strong odor of marijuana. Officers responded to the second floor of the building and made contact with the residents who were both male students. The students were in possession of marijuana and both underage. They were arrested and referred to Students Rights and Responsibilities.

Simple Assault/Domestic Violence

November 19

A male student assaulted a female student which resulted in injuries. The male punched the female in the face and was arrested with 4th degree assault.

Burglary

November 19

A female student returned to her dorm room in Anderson Hall and found a male student holding a towel with her undergarments. The male student was arrested for a felony on Nov. 27.

Sexual Assault

November 20

In the early morning of Nov. 20, a male student pursued a female student. Alcohol was involved and he was arrested and taken into custody of Spokane County Jail.

Hit and Run

November 21

An EWU employee parked their car in Parking Lot 3 at 8 a.m. The employee returned at 6:15 p.m. to find damage to the driver side door. The damage is about $1,000 worth. There are currently no suspects or witnesses.

Trespass

November 22

There was a report of a campsite outside of the Computer Science Building around 1 p.m. There was evidence of used cigarettes and and a bottle of wine. There are currently no suspects or witnesses.

Burglary

November 23

A female student was sleeping in her dorm room in snyamncut Hall when she noticed someone not completely entering her room and leaving around 8:15 a.m. From the video surveillance, officers discovered the suspect was the same male student who stole undergarments from the female student’s room in Anderson Hall on Nov. 19. He was arrested and charged with a felony.

Bicycle Theft

November 26

Around 1:55 p.m. at a Morrison Hall bike rack, a student noticed the chain to his bike cut and his bike missing. The owner did not know the make and model of the bike but described it as light blue, clear petals, black grips and had stickers. There are currently no suspects or witnesses.