Music Department hosts ‘a call to open arms’ gathering

Brad Brown Around 30 students and faculty members were in attendance outside the Music Building





Concerns about the current social and political climate has once again brought students together to express their notions of solidarity.

Organized by the Music Department, the overarching sentiment was “a call to open arms” and to be a place for students to talk to faculty and amongst themselves about any issues they are going through.

“On this campus, we should be the ones who light the way for what it means to live and model a beautiful, artistic and well intentioned life that includes everyone,” Dr. Jody Graves, associate professor of piano, said to the group of students in attendance.

Graves mentioned instances where students have come to her office in tears, scared and confused, and said it is important for faculty to be there for the students in their department.

For EWU senior Jessica Stradling, the gathering simply reaffirmed her belief that the faculty cares about how students are feeling on campus.

“They’re like our aunts and uncles,” Stradling said.

Peace gatherings similar to this one have been popping up frequently on campus since the election of Donald Trump. From multiple community groups and academic departments on campus hosting events, to a special address from Mary Cullinan, the EWU community has been actively addressing the post-election concerns by providing outlets for people to peacefully express their concerns.

“I think this has had to happen for a while to be honest,” Stradling said.

EWU senior Zachariah Kingman expressed the belief that it is important in times like this to show empathy for whatever issues people are going through.

“I’m really proud to be at Eastern here in the music department because I feel like they are really good at being there for students when people are going through tough times,” said Kingman. “I think we all could use a bit more music.”