EWU alumna unites hundreds for peaceful gathering at Spokane County Courthouse

About 200 tearful, excited and hopeful people joined in on the peaceful gathering and fundraiser outside the Spokane County Courthouse Saturday afternoon. The event was hosted by EWU alumna Devon McKinney who led the chants and speakers with messages of support.

“I haven’t done anything like this before,” said McKinney. “The last thing I did was a fundraiser in high school.”

The gathering was expecting around 50 people but brought in quadruple that amount from the community.

McKinney spoke about what motivated her to do something like this. It was when she received a phone call from her mother crying after Donald Trump was announced as the president-elect. Her mother was crying because the thought that one day McKinney wouldn’t be able to legally marry her partner and that devastated her.

“I made this Facebook page to reach out to people and was asking if anything was going on in Spokane,” McKinney said.

Once she realized there was not anything going on, she said she knew the community had to come together and show each other support.

McKinney said that this issue is not about the difference of opinions but the difference of opinions in terms of human rights and that is a serious problem.

Several of those who came out to show support were EWU students and organizations such as MEChA and the EWU Pride Center.

“I saw that this event was going on [on Facebook],” said Jordan McGee, EWU Pride Center student secretary. “I decided to come out and show solidarity.”

Although McGee said this was the first time he’s been to something like this, he thought it had a great impact for the community.

The event included six speakers from Planned Parenthood, Spokane County Democrats, Peace and Justice Action League of Spokane and one being EWU Pride Center Manager Nick Franco.

“We are looking for action,” said Franco. “If this is how many people show up on a Saturday then I’m excited to see what else we can do.”

Tiffany Harms from Planned Parenthood said that it is no longer normal to take people’s rights away and urged people to create a new normal. Harms also explained that it is not good enough to just not go backwards but that the community needs to keep going further.

Chants among the crowd included “my body, my choice,” and “ain’t no power like the power of the people cause the power of the people don’t stop.”

McKinney said she had planned originally for a march through downtown Spokane but because of the high turnout, she had to transition the protest to a gathering for safety and planning reasons.

McKinney also said with the pleasantly surprising large turnout, she plans to do more events like this in the future.

“Don’t let this be the stopping point, let this be the starting point,” McKinney said to the crowd.